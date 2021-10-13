Tata Motors Ltd Spurts 9.99%, S&P BSE Auto index Gains 2.27%

Tata Motors Ltd has added 53.72% over last one month compared to 15.89% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 4% rise in the SENSEX

Tata Motors Ltd gained 9.99% today to trade at Rs 462.85. The S&P BSE Auto index is up 2.27% to quote at 26318.55. The index is up 15.89 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd increased 3.06% and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd added 2.95% on the day. The S&P BSE Auto index went up 44.58 % over last one year compared to the 48.94% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Motors Ltd has added 53.72% over last one month compared to 15.89% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 4% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.62 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 28.93 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 462.85 on 13 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 126 on 16 Oct 2020.

