DIC India reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.65 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Orient Bell standalone net profit declines 64.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 16.72% to Rs 137.85 crore

Net profit of Orient Bell declined 64.00% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 16.72% to Rs 137.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 165.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales137.85165.53 -17 OPM %6.577.12 -PBDT6.6710.27 -35 PBT2.236.78 -67 NP1.534.25 -64

First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 08:55 IST

