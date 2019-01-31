Pioneer Distilleries reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.34 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 29.68% to Rs 43.61 croreNet Loss of Pioneer Distilleries reported to Rs 11.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 9.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 29.68% to Rs 43.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 33.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales43.6133.63 30 OPM %5.23-4.79 -PBDT-4.28-5.32 20 PBT-16.45-13.55 -21 NP-11.34-9.37 -21
