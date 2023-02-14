Ajooni Biotech standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 44.89% to Rs 10.63 crore

Net profit of Ajooni Biotech declined 75.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 44.89% to Rs 10.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.10.6319.294.524.980.370.890.110.550.110.44

