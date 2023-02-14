JUST IN
Ajooni Biotech standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 44.89% to Rs 10.63 crore

Net profit of Ajooni Biotech declined 75.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 44.89% to Rs 10.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales10.6319.29 -45 OPM %4.524.98 -PBDT0.370.89 -58 PBT0.110.55 -80 NP0.110.44 -75

