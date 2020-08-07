R J Shah & Company standalone net profit declines 98.35% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet profit of R J Shah & Company declined 98.35% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales011.75 -100 OPM %088.43 -PBDT0.2311.32 -98 PBT0.2111.29 -98 NP0.159.10 -98
