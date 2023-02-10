Akashdeep Metal Industries consolidated net profit declines 8.77% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 155.61% to Rs 5.47 crore

Net profit of Akashdeep Metal Industries declined 8.77% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 155.61% to Rs 5.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5.472.14 156 OPM %92.3288.79 -PBDT1.521.74 -13 PBT1.441.61 -11 NP1.041.14 -9

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 17:32 IST

