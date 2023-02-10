Cochin Shipyard consolidated net profit declines 14.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 32.66% to Rs 641.65 croreNet profit of Cochin Shipyard declined 14.67% to Rs 110.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 129.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 32.66% to Rs 641.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 952.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales641.65952.88 -33 OPM %23.1814.84 -PBDT159.69192.59 -17 PBT140.47175.04 -20 NP110.40129.38 -15
