Cochin Shipyard consolidated net profit declines 14.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 32.66% to Rs 641.65 crore

Net profit of Cochin Shipyard declined 14.67% to Rs 110.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 129.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 32.66% to Rs 641.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 952.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales641.65952.88 -33 OPM %23.1814.84 -PBDT159.69192.59 -17 PBT140.47175.04 -20 NP110.40129.38 -15

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 17:32 IST

