Oil India consolidated net profit rises 76.02% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 37.14% to Rs 9301.98 crore

Net profit of Oil India rose 76.02% to Rs 2284.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1297.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 37.14% to Rs 9301.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6782.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales9301.986782.60 37 OPM %42.0232.41 -PBDT3793.982676.84 42 PBT3264.012134.01 53 NP2284.411297.79 76

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 17:32 IST

