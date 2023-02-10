Oil India consolidated net profit rises 76.02% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 37.14% to Rs 9301.98 crore

Net profit of Oil India rose 76.02% to Rs 2284.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1297.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 37.14% to Rs 9301.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6782.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.9301.986782.6042.0232.413793.982676.843264.012134.012284.411297.79

