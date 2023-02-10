Compucom Software consolidated net profit declines 87.53% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 41.83% to Rs 9.29 croreNet profit of Compucom Software declined 87.53% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 41.83% to Rs 9.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales9.296.55 42 OPM %20.13-31.30 -PBDT2.517.06 -64 PBT0.786.49 -88 NP0.594.73 -88
