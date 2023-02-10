Compucom Software consolidated net profit declines 87.53% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 41.83% to Rs 9.29 crore

Net profit of Compucom Software declined 87.53% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 41.83% to Rs 9.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.9.296.5520.13-31.302.517.060.786.490.594.73

