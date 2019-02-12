Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Punjab Communications Ltd, North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd, and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 February 2019.

crashed 14.70% to Rs 47 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 19601 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3718 shares in the past one month.

tumbled 12.73% to Rs 16.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13043 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 834 shares in the past one month.

lost 12.32% to Rs 7.19. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 50 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3675 shares in the past one month.

shed 11.85% to Rs 7.44. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1311 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2686 shares in the past one month.

dropped 10.04% to Rs 4.48. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 38004 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8621 shares in the past one month.

