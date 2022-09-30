Akshar Spintex Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd, Indraprastha Gas Ltd, Softtech Engineers Ltd and TRF Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 September 2022.

Akshar Spintex Ltd lost 19.96% to Rs 73 at 14:28 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 33059 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7675 shares in the past one month.

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd crashed 7.26% to Rs 288.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 98 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 134 shares in the past one month.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd tumbled 5.64% to Rs 396.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

Softtech Engineers Ltd dropped 5.00% to Rs 166.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 0 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 680 shares in the past one month.

TRF Ltd slipped 4.99% to Rs 275.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 393 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27224 shares in the past one month.

