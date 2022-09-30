Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd spurts 1.46%, rises for third straight session

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 944.3, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 14.24% in last one year as compared to a 2.59% slide in NIFTY and a 11.34% slide in the Nifty Metal index.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 944.3, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.54% on the day, quoting at 17077.25. The Sensex is at 57372.81, up 1.71%. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd has gained around 8.31% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12874.3, up 0.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.65 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 945.8, up 1.02% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 100.63 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

