Volumes spurt at Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd counter

Bajaj Electricals Ltd, Granules India Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd, Tejas Networks Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 30 September 2022.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd registered volume of 2.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 53902 shares. The stock rose 1.98% to Rs.743.35. Volumes stood at 25587 shares in the last session.

Bajaj Electricals Ltd saw volume of 2.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 2.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.07 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.83% to Rs.1,202.65. Volumes stood at 1.28 lakh shares in the last session.

Granules India Ltd recorded volume of 78.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 2.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29.26 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.06% to Rs.343.95. Volumes stood at 29.86 lakh shares in the last session.

Adani Green Energy Ltd registered volume of 44.85 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 2.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19.03 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.68% to Rs.2,238.15. Volumes stood at 19.1 lakh shares in the last session.

Tejas Networks Ltd notched up volume of 28.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 2.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.85 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.81% to Rs.680.30. Volumes stood at 13.9 lakh shares in the last session.

