Volumes soar at One 97 Communications Ltd counter

Balkrishna Industries Ltd, IDFC Ltd, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 15 November 2022.

One 97 Communications Ltd recorded volume of 4.29 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 61926 shares. The stock lost 1.09% to Rs.631.65. Volumes stood at 79386 shares in the last session.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd clocked volume of 53563 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10799 shares. The stock gained 1.62% to Rs.1,906.55. Volumes stood at 17453 shares in the last session.

IDFC Ltd registered volume of 21.49 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.10 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.00% to Rs.79.70. Volumes stood at 5.62 lakh shares in the last session.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd witnessed volume of 32616 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9006 shares. The stock increased 4.25% to Rs.1,646.10. Volumes stood at 34740 shares in the last session.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd notched up volume of 41971 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13175 shares. The stock rose 0.38% to Rs.5,181.00. Volumes stood at 14584 shares in the last session.

