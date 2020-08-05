Alchemist Corporation standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 83.33% to Rs 0.11 croreNet profit of Alchemist Corporation rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 83.33% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.110.06 83 OPM %54.5533.33 -PBDT0.060.02 200 PBT0.050.01 400 NP0.040.01 300
