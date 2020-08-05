Alchemist Corporation standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 83.33% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net profit of Alchemist Corporation rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 83.33% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.110.0654.5533.330.060.020.050.010.040.01

