Hexa Tradex reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.23 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Concrete Credit reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Datasoft Applications Software (India) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter
Titan Biotech consolidated net profit rises 550.00% in the June 2020 quarter
Canara Bank standalone net profit rises 23.45% in the June 2020 quarter
JK Lakshmi Cement consolidated net profit declines 1.79% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.10 croreNet profit of Hexa Tradex reported to Rs 3.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 11.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.100 0 OPM %3220.000 -PBDT3.18-15.67 LP PBT3.18-15.67 LP NP3.23-11.68 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU