Britannia Industries consolidated net profit rises 151.20% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.17% to Rs 4101.49 crore

Net profit of Britannia Industries rose 151.20% to Rs 932.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 371.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.17% to Rs 4101.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3530.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4101.493530.70 16 OPM %19.9315.27 -PBDT831.67556.76 49 PBT773.71506.38 53 NP932.39371.18 151

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 16:40 IST

