Britannia Industries consolidated net profit rises 151.20% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.17% to Rs 4101.49 crore

Net profit of Britannia Industries rose 151.20% to Rs 932.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 371.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.17% to Rs 4101.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3530.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.4101.493530.7019.9315.27831.67556.76773.71506.38932.39371.18

