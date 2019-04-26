Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Tata Steel Ltd, GHCL Ltd, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 April 2019.
Tata Steel Ltd, GHCL Ltd, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 April 2019.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd surged 7.84% to Rs 573 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 7774 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2904 shares in the past one month.
Tata Steel Ltd spiked 6.10% to Rs 542.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.26 lakh shares in the past one month.
GHCL Ltd soared 6.07% to Rs 256.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11549 shares in the past one month.
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd exploded 5.51% to Rs 41.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.31 lakh shares in the past one month.
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd rose 5.12% to Rs 175.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.11 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU