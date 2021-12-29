Divis Laboratories Ltd up for third consecutive session

Divis Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 4592, up 1.47% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.85% in last one year as compared to a 23.22% jump in NIFTY and a 9.34% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Divis Laboratories Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4592, up 1.47% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 17228.6. The Sensex is at 57885.29, down 0.02%. Divis Laboratories Ltd has slipped around 5.88% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Divis Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13836.15, up 1.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4581.6, up 1.24% on the day. Divis Laboratories Ltd is up 20.85% in last one year as compared to a 23.22% jump in NIFTY and a 9.34% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 56.99 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)