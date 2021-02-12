Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives UDFDA approval for Treprostinil Injection

Alembic Pharmaceuticals announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Alembic Global Holding SA has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Treprostinil Injection, 20 mg/20 ml (1 mg/ml), 50 mg/20 ml (2.5 mg/ml), 100 mg/20 ml (5 mg/ml), and 200 mg/20 ml (10 mg/ml), Multiple-Dose Vials.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RlD), Remodulin Injection, 20 mg/20 ml (1 mg/ml), 50 mg/20 ml (2.5 mg/ml), 100 mg/20 ml (5 mg/ml), and 200 mg/20 ml (1 Omg/ml), of United Therapeutics Corp (United).

Treprostinil Injection is indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH;WHO Group 1) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise.

In patients with PAH requiring transition from epoprostenol, Treprostinil Injection is indicated to diminish the rate of clinical deterioration. Alembic had previously received tentative approval for this ANDA.

Treprostinil Injection has an estimated market size of US$ 17 million for twelve months ending December 2020 according to IQVIA.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)