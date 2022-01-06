Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Entacapone Tablets

Alembic Pharmaceuticals (Alembic) today announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Entacapone Tablets USP, 200 mg.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD) Comtan Tablets, 200 mg, of Orion Corporation.

Entacapone Tablets are indicated as an adjunct to levodopa and carbidopa to treat end-of-dose "wearing-off" in patients with Parkinson's disease. , Entacapone Tablets USP, 200 mg have an estimated market size of US$ 10.5 million for twelve months ending September 2021 according to IQVIA.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)