Alembic receives USFDA approval for Fesoterodine Fumarate ER Tablets

Alembic Pharmaceuticals (Alembic) today announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), Fesoterodine Fumarate Extended-Release Tablets, 4 mg and 8 mg.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Toviaz Extended-Release Tablets, 4 mg and 8 mg, of Pfizer Inc.

Fesoterodine Fumarate Extended-Release Tablets are indicated for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) in adults with symptoms of urge urinary incontinence, urgency, and frequency.

Refer to our label for full indication.

Fesoterodine Fumarate Extended-Release Tablets, 4 mg and 8 mg, have an estimated market size of US$ 177 million for twelve months ending Sep 2022 according to IQVIA. Alembic had previously received tentative approval for this ANDA.

Alembic has a cumulative total of 179 ANDA approvals (157 final approvals and 22 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

