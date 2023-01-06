Kewal Kiran Clothing partners with BCCI

To showcase its flagship brand 'KILLER' on Team India jersey

Kewal Kiran Clothing (KKCL) announced its strategic partnership with Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as the Indian Cricket Team's Official Partner.

This alliance will see KKCL's flagship brand 'KILLER' displayed on the right upper chest of the Team India jersey.

'With this partnership, KKCL plans to reach out to the millions of cricket fans that are spread across the country and overseas. It is a matter of immense pride for KKCL to be on the Team India jersey. As a home grown brand, KKCL is excited to be offered this opportunity to showcase its brand on one of the most prestigious assets in world of sports and are looking forward to growing our brand and catering to one of the world's biggest fan bases. KKCL will through its network of over 350 stores, 1800 Large Format Stores and 4000+ Multi Brand outlets bring the Indian jersey to the cricket fans', said the company.

KKCL will don the brand Killer logo on Team India's Kit until 31st May 2023.

