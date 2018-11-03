JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Eldeco Housing & Industries consolidated net profit rises 11.51% in the September 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Cil Securities standalone net profit declines 68.42% in the September 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 32.95% to Rs 1.16 crore

Net profit of Cil Securities declined 68.42% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 32.95% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales1.161.73 -33 OPM %16.3828.32 -PBDT0.190.49 -61 PBT0.160.46 -65 NP0.120.38 -68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 15:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements