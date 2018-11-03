Cil Securities standalone net profit declines 68.42% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 32.95% to Rs 1.16 croreNet profit of Cil Securities declined 68.42% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 32.95% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales1.161.73 -33 OPM %16.3828.32 -PBDT0.190.49 -61 PBT0.160.46 -65 NP0.120.38 -68
