Aleor Dermaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Lidocaine 2.5% and Prilocaine 2.5% Cream

-
ALSO READ
Zydus update on clinical trial of Saroglitazar Mg in treatment of PCB (severe liver disease)
Zydus update on clinical trial of Saroglitazar Magnesium
Benchmarks trade with small cuts; Nifty below 17,300 mark
Zydus to commence Phase II (a) clinical trial of its NLRP3 inhibitor "ZYIL1"
Zydus Cadila submits New Drug Application to DCGI for Desidustat
-
Alembic Pharmaceuticals today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Aleor Dermaceuticals (Aleor) has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Lidocaine and Prilocaine Cream USP, 2.5%/2.5%.
The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD) EMLA Cream, 2.5%/2.5%, of Teva Branded Pharmaceutical Products R&D, Inc.
Lidocaine 2.5% and Prilocaine 2.5% cream (a eutectic mixture of lidocaine 2.5% and prilocaine 2.5%) is indicated as a topical anesthetic for use on normal intact skin for local analgesia and genital mucous membranes for superficial minor surgery and as pretreatment for infiltration anesthesia.
Lidocaine 2.5% and Prilocaine 2.5% cream is not recommended in any clinical situation when penetration or migration beyond the tympanic membrane into the middle ear is possible because of the ototoxic effects observed in animal studies.
Lidocaine and Prilocaine Cream USP, 2.5%/2.5% has an estimated market size of US$29 million for twelve months ending Dec. 2021 according to IQVIA.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU