Alkem Laboratories Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2945.45, down 0.14% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 15091.7. The Sensex is at 50082.73, down 0.22%.Alkem Laboratories Ltd has gained around 7.47% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Alkem Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13832.4, up 0.9% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 22.12 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

