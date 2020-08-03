SML Isuzu July sales tumble 64% YoY

SML Isuzu said its vehicle sales slumped 64% to 307 units in July 2020 from 857 units in July 2019.

The company's vehicles sales tanked 95% to 202 units in Q1 June 2020 as against 4,282 units in Q1 June 2019.

On a standalone basis, SML Isuzu reported a net loss of Rs 2.01 crore in Q4 March 2020 as against a net profit of Rs 22 crore in Q4 March 2019. Net sales declined 36.6% to Rs 272.17 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

SML Isuzu is engaged in the business of manufacture of commercial vehicles and spares. The firm produces light and medium commercial vehicles.

Shares of SML Isuzu gained 2.11% to 400.90. It traded in the range of Rs 396.50 and Rs 409 so far.

