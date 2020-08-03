Unichem Laboratories Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Vimta Labs Ltd, Maan Aluminium Ltd, Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd and Mastek Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 August 2020.

Unichem Laboratories Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 282.3 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28265 shares in the past one month.

Vimta Labs Ltd soared 15.73% to Rs 121. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 83111 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21185 shares in the past one month.

Maan Aluminium Ltd surged 15.69% to Rs 59. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6939 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4775 shares in the past one month.

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd rose 14.25% to Rs 103.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21097 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6803 shares in the past one month.

Mastek Ltd spurt 11.48% to Rs 638.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 57063 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29985 shares in the past one month.

