Allcargo Logistics gains on appointing Suresh Kumar R as CEO

-
ALSO READ
Allcargo Logistics announces resignation of Group CFO
Allcargo hits the roof on delisting plan
Board of Allcargo Logistics takes on record delisting proposal
Allcargo Logistics consolidated net profit declines 10.57% in the September 2020 quarter
Infraprime Logistics to Catalyse USD 200m Investment in Construction Logistics
-
Allcargo Logistics rose 1.72% to Rs 135.90 after Suresh Kumar R was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the company with effect from 15 January 2021.
Allcargo Logistics' consolidated net profit fell 13.2% to Rs 57.99 crore on a 24.7% rise in net sales to Rs 2,336.56 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Allcargo Logistics is engaged in providing integrated logistics solutions. It offers logistics services across multimodal transport operations, inland container depot, container freight station operations, contract logistics operations, and project and engineering solutions.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU