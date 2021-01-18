Allcargo Logistics gains on appointing Suresh Kumar R as CEO

Allcargo Logistics rose 1.72% to Rs 135.90 after Suresh Kumar R was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the company with effect from 15 January 2021.

Allcargo Logistics' consolidated net profit fell 13.2% to Rs 57.99 crore on a 24.7% rise in net sales to Rs 2,336.56 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Allcargo Logistics is engaged in providing integrated logistics solutions. It offers logistics services across multimodal transport operations, inland container depot, container freight station operations, contract logistics operations, and project and engineering solutions.

