BHEL bags order for nuclear steam generators from NPCIL worth Rs 1,045 crore

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) said that it has won a major order for supplying 12 steam generators from Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL).

Valued at Rs 1,405 crore, the order has been won under NPCIL's fleet mode procurement programme and mandates supply of 12 steam generators for India's highest rated indigenously-developed 700 MWe Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors (PHWR) to be set up at four different locations in the country. The steam generators will be manufactured at the Tiruchirapalli plant of BHEL.

Significantly, this is the second major supply order secured by BHEL through competitive bidding for the fleet mode implementation programme of 10x700 MWe nuclear projects by NPCIL. The first equipment order secured by BHEL under this programme, for the supply of 32 reactor header assemblies, is currently under execution.

BHEL holds the distinction of being the sole Indian company to be associated with all the three stages of the indigenous nuclear power programme of the country and has emerged as the leading partner for NPCIL over four decades now. Notably, nearly 75% of PHWR based nuclear power plants in India are equipped with BHEL-supplied turbine and generator sets (the balance being imported sets).

BHEL has also emerged as the L-1 bidder in another Rs 10,800 crore tender of NPCIL for 6x700 MWe turbine island packages.

State-run BHEL is engaged in design, engineering, construction, testing, commissioning and servicing of a wide range of products and services to the core sectors of economy. As of 31 March 2021, the Government of India held 63.17% stake in the company.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported net loss of Rs 1,034.82 crore in Q4 FY21, lower than net loss of Rs 1,532.67 crore in Q4 FY20. Net sales rose 47% to Rs 6,751.88 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

The scrip rose 0.07% to currently trade at Rs 67.05 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)