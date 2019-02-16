JUST IN
Alna Trading & Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 12.90% to Rs 0.54 crore

Net loss of Alna Trading & Exports reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 12.90% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.540.62 -13 OPM %-1.853.23 -PBDT-0.010.02 PL PBT-0.010.02 PL NP-0.010.02 PL

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Sat, February 16 2019. 13:32 IST

