Alna Trading & Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Board of Alna Trading & Exports approves change in compliance officer
World's First Shared Trading Platform, Exchain, Launches Public Beta Test
Board of Vishvprabha Trading considers setting up canning and juice factory in Gujarat
U.S. derivatives regulator to scrap Obama-era algo-trading rule
Sebi imposes Rs 3.40-crore fine on Exelon Infrastructure, 27 entities
-
Sales decline 12.90% to Rs 0.54 croreNet loss of Alna Trading & Exports reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 12.90% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.540.62 -13 OPM %-1.853.23 -PBDT-0.010.02 PL PBT-0.010.02 PL NP-0.010.02 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU