Alpa Laboratories Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Starlit Power Systems Ltd, Vimta Labs Ltd, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd and Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 December 2021.

Alpa Laboratories Ltd spiked 18.11% to Rs 68.8 at 12:06 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 78543 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30939 shares in the past one month.

Starlit Power Systems Ltd soared 17.52% to Rs 14.69. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11693 shares in the past one month.

Vimta Labs Ltd surged 13.46% to Rs 426.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 58303 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16284 shares in the past one month.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd added 11.90% to Rs 21.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd rose 11.48% to Rs 53.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83633 shares in the past one month.

