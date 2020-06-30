B A G Films & Media reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.16 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
B A G Films & Media reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.73 crore in the December 2019 quarter
B A G Films & Media reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.82 crore in the December 2019 quarter
B & A Packaging India standalone net profit rises 32.10% in the March 2020 quarter
B & A reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.73 crore in the March 2020 quarter
B.L.Kashyap & Sons reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.94 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 10.22% to Rs 29.15 croreNet Loss of B A G Films & Media reported to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 6.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.22% to Rs 29.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 32.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 9.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.76% to Rs 120.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 144.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales29.1532.47 -10 120.55144.83 -17 OPM %12.25-9.42 -8.3020.17 - PBDT1.24-5.68 LP -0.0718.08 PL PBT-1.39-8.94 84 -10.654.95 PL NP-2.16-6.00 64 -9.133.41 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU