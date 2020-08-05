PTC India Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 69.82% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 16.99% to Rs 292.30 croreNet profit of PTC India Financial Services rose 69.82% to Rs 26.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 16.99% to Rs 292.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 352.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales292.30352.12 -17 OPM %83.4779.51 -PBDT44.0625.01 76 PBT42.5923.44 82 NP26.5615.64 70
