PTC India Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 69.82% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 16.99% to Rs 292.30 crore

Net profit of PTC India Financial Services rose 69.82% to Rs 26.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 16.99% to Rs 292.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 352.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

