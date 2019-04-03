Amara Raja Batteries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

JSW Energy Ltd, Reliance Communications Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Jet Airways (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 April 2019.
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd crashed 6.57% to Rs 673.7 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27802 shares in the past one month.
JSW Energy Ltd lost 5.11% to Rs 72.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.97 lakh shares in the past one month.
Reliance Communications Ltd tumbled 4.77% to Rs 3.59. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 90.88 lakh shares in the past one month.
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd slipped 4.52% to Rs 262.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4 lakh shares in the past one month.
Jet Airways (India) Ltd pared 4.51% to Rs 252.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.05 lakh shares in the past one month.
