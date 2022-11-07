Amarjothi Spinning Mills consolidated net profit declines 55.92% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 40.18% to Rs 45.64 crore

Net profit of Amarjothi Spinning Mills declined 55.92% to Rs 2.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 40.18% to Rs 45.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 76.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.45.6476.3012.6212.785.289.123.136.532.315.24

