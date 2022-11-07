JUST IN
Amarjothi Spinning Mills consolidated net profit declines 55.92% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 40.18% to Rs 45.64 crore

Net profit of Amarjothi Spinning Mills declined 55.92% to Rs 2.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 40.18% to Rs 45.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 76.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales45.6476.30 -40 OPM %12.6212.78 -PBDT5.289.12 -42 PBT3.136.53 -52 NP2.315.24 -56

