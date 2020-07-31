Amarjothi Spinning Mills consolidated net profit declines 96.58% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Board of Tata Motors extends completion date for scheme of arrangement
Sales decline 50.84% to Rs 24.36 crore

Net profit of Amarjothi Spinning Mills declined 96.58% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 50.84% to Rs 24.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 49.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales24.3649.55 -51 OPM %21.7621.70 -PBDT4.048.64 -53 PBT0.204.64 -96 NP0.123.51 -97

First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 17:45 IST

