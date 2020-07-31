Amarjothi Spinning Mills consolidated net profit declines 96.58% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 50.84% to Rs 24.36 crore

Net profit of Amarjothi Spinning Mills declined 96.58% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 50.84% to Rs 24.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 49.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.24.3649.5521.7621.704.048.640.204.640.123.51

