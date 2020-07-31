Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 10.00% to Rs 0.11 croreNet profit of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 66.67% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.12% to Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.110.10 10 0.430.59 -27 OPM %36.36-30.00 -11.6320.34 - PBDT0.03-0.03 LP 0.040.11 -64 PBT0.03-0.03 LP 0.040.11 -64 NP0.02-0.05 LP 0.030.09 -67
