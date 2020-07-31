Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 10.00% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net profit of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 66.67% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.12% to Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.110.100.430.5936.36-30.0011.6320.340.03-0.030.040.110.03-0.030.040.110.02-0.050.030.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)