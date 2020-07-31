Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Board of Tata Motors extends completion date for scheme of arrangement
Business Standard

Sales rise 10.00% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net profit of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 66.67% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.12% to Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.110.10 10 0.430.59 -27 OPM %36.36-30.00 -11.6320.34 - PBDT0.03-0.03 LP 0.040.11 -64 PBT0.03-0.03 LP 0.040.11 -64 NP0.02-0.05 LP 0.030.09 -67

First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 17:45 IST

