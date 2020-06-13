Amarnath Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Wires & Fabriks (S.A) standalone net profit rises 21.62% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.10 crore

Net profit of Amarnath Securities reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.50% to Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.100.10 0 0.430.40 8 OPM %30.0020.00 -44.1955.00 - PBDT0.030.02 50 0.190.22 -14 PBT0.030.01 200 0.170.21 -19 NP0.020 0 0.120.15 -20

First Published: Sat, June 13 2020. 16:09 IST

