C J Gelatine Products standalone net profit rises 20.55% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 21.62% to Rs 8.23 crore

Net profit of C J Gelatine Products rose 20.55% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.62% to Rs 8.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 40.54% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.57% to Rs 28.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

8.2310.5028.2825.8115.3110.765.557.320.880.910.631.050.880.910.250.680.880.730.220.37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)