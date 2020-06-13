C J Gelatine Products standalone net profit rises 20.55% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 21.62% to Rs 8.23 croreNet profit of C J Gelatine Products rose 20.55% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.62% to Rs 8.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 40.54% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.57% to Rs 28.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales8.2310.50 -22 28.2825.81 10 OPM %15.3110.76 -5.557.32 - PBDT0.880.91 -3 0.631.05 -40 PBT0.880.91 -3 0.250.68 -63 NP0.880.73 21 0.220.37 -41
