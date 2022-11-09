Reliance Chemotex Industries standalone net profit declines 24.55% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 4.02% to Rs 92.57 croreNet profit of Reliance Chemotex Industries declined 24.55% to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 4.02% to Rs 92.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 88.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales92.5788.99 4 OPM %10.1111.54 -PBDT7.308.56 -15 PBT4.956.28 -21 NP3.324.40 -25
