Reliance Chemotex Industries standalone net profit declines 24.55% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.02% to Rs 92.57 crore

Net profit of Reliance Chemotex Industries declined 24.55% to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 4.02% to Rs 92.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 88.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales92.5788.99 4 OPM %10.1111.54 -PBDT7.308.56 -15 PBT4.956.28 -21 NP3.324.40 -25

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 12:59 IST

