Empire Industries standalone net profit rises 130.38% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 64.45% to Rs 184.10 crore

Net profit of Empire Industries rose 130.38% to Rs 7.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 64.45% to Rs 184.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 111.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.184.10111.9510.6010.8813.277.589.064.147.813.39

