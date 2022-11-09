JUST IN
Empire Industries standalone net profit rises 130.38% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 64.45% to Rs 184.10 crore

Net profit of Empire Industries rose 130.38% to Rs 7.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 64.45% to Rs 184.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 111.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales184.10111.95 64 OPM %10.6010.88 -PBDT13.277.58 75 PBT9.064.14 119 NP7.813.39 130

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 12:55 IST

