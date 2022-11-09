Magna Electro Castings standalone net profit rises 100.89% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 23.25% to Rs 46.12 crore

Net profit of Magna Electro Castings rose 100.89% to Rs 6.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.25% to Rs 46.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 37.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales46.1237.42 23 OPM %18.3413.44 -PBDT10.455.66 85 PBT9.044.49 101 NP6.753.36 101

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 12:59 IST

