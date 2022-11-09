Magna Electro Castings standalone net profit rises 100.89% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.25% to Rs 46.12 crore

Net profit of Magna Electro Castings rose 100.89% to Rs 6.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.25% to Rs 46.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 37.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.46.1237.4218.3413.4410.455.669.044.496.753.36

