JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sadhana Nitro Chem consolidated net profit declines 91.45% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Amco India standalone net profit declines 51.35% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 40.76% to Rs 12.05 crore

Net profit of Amco India declined 51.35% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 40.76% to Rs 12.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 20.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales12.0520.34 -41 OPM %4.984.03 -PBDT0.470.73 -36 PBT0.240.50 -52 NP0.180.37 -51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, September 10 2020. 07:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU