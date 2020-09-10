Amco India standalone net profit declines 51.35% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 40.76% to Rs 12.05 croreNet profit of Amco India declined 51.35% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 40.76% to Rs 12.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 20.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales12.0520.34 -41 OPM %4.984.03 -PBDT0.470.73 -36 PBT0.240.50 -52 NP0.180.37 -51
