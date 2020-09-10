JUST IN
Business Standard

Sadhana Nitro Chem consolidated net profit declines 91.45% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 4.49% to Rs 16.58 crore

Net profit of Sadhana Nitro Chem declined 91.45% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 4.49% to Rs 16.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 17.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales16.5817.36 -4 OPM %11.4674.48 -PBDT1.9712.68 -84 PBT0.4311.34 -96 NP0.627.25 -91

First Published: Thu, September 10 2020. 07:39 IST

