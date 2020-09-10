Sadhana Nitro Chem consolidated net profit declines 91.45% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 4.49% to Rs 16.58 crore

Net profit of Sadhana Nitro Chem declined 91.45% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 4.49% to Rs 16.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 17.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.16.5817.3611.4674.481.9712.680.4311.340.627.25

