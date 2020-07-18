Amit International standalone net profit declines 88.89% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Amit International declined 88.89% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 and during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 67.74% to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2020 and during the previous year ended March 2019.
