Selan Explorations Technology reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.26 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Selan Explorations Technology standalone net profit declines 24.56% in the December 2019 quarter
Faze Three consolidated net profit declines 26.67% in the March 2020 quarter
Faze Three Autofab reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.48 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Faze Three Autofab reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.68 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Delhi violence: Distraught father awaits son's return
-
Sales decline 5.23% to Rs 20.64 croreNet loss of Selan Explorations Technology reported to Rs 3.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 11.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.23% to Rs 20.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 56.46% to Rs 22.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 51.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.00% to Rs 89.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 93.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales20.6421.78 -5 89.6093.33 -4 OPM %25.4441.55 -39.5449.44 - PBDT6.3312.09 -48 44.4256.77 -22 PBT5.4211.33 -52 41.2753.83 -23 NP-3.2611.40 PL 22.4351.51 -56
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU