Selan Explorations Technology reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.26 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 5.23% to Rs 20.64 crore

Net loss of Selan Explorations Technology reported to Rs 3.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 11.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.23% to Rs 20.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 56.46% to Rs 22.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 51.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.00% to Rs 89.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 93.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

20.6421.7889.6093.3325.4441.5539.5449.446.3312.0944.4256.775.4211.3341.2753.83-3.2611.4022.4351.51

