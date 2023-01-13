Anand Rathi Wealth consolidated net profit rises 34.82% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 30.57% to Rs 138.00 crore

Net profit of Anand Rathi Wealth rose 34.82% to Rs 43.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 32.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 30.57% to Rs 138.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 105.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.138.00105.6944.7242.0862.7847.1158.3942.8743.1732.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)