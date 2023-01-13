Anand Rathi Wealth consolidated net profit rises 34.82% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 30.57% to Rs 138.00 croreNet profit of Anand Rathi Wealth rose 34.82% to Rs 43.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 32.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 30.57% to Rs 138.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 105.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales138.00105.69 31 OPM %44.7242.08 -PBDT62.7847.11 33 PBT58.3942.87 36 NP43.1732.02 35
