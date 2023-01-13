Axis Finance standalone net profit rises 29.88% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 42.21% to Rs 583.80 crore

Net profit of Axis Finance rose 29.88% to Rs 142.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 109.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 42.21% to Rs 583.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 410.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.583.80410.5388.2481.53195.23148.73190.93146.15142.56109.76

