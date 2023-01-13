Axis Finance standalone net profit rises 29.88% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 42.21% to Rs 583.80 croreNet profit of Axis Finance rose 29.88% to Rs 142.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 109.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 42.21% to Rs 583.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 410.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales583.80410.53 42 OPM %88.2481.53 -PBDT195.23148.73 31 PBT190.93146.15 31 NP142.56109.76 30
