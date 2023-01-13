ETT standalone net profit rises 6000.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet profit of ETT rose 6000.00% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales00.74 -100 OPM %051.35 -PBDT0.800.36 122 PBT0.800.01 7900 NP0.610.01 6000
